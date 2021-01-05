Investigation underway after inmate dies at Al Cannon Detention Center

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the death of an inmate at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

According to CCSO, “deputies reported an unresponsive inmate” shortly after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, and the coroner’s office was brought in. A cause of death has yet to be released.

The inmate had been in the facility since Monday.

The SC Law Enforcement Division has been asked to investigate, and the CCSO Office of Professional Standards “is conducting an internal administrative investigation.”

Two detention deputies have been placed on administrative leave with pay.