NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating after a man was found dead Monday in a North Charleston hotel room.

According to NCPD, officers were called to the Economy Inn at 5020 Rivers Avenue around 1:45 p.m. “in regards to a deceased man inside one of the rooms.”

NCPD said that the case is being investigated as a homicide, but information is limited as the investigation is in the early stages.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.