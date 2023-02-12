CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was destroyed after a large house fire in Charleston early Sunday morning.

Several 911 calls came in shortly before 5:00 a.m. reporting a residential structure fire on Dunwick Drive.

According to Charleston Fire Department (CFD), the occupants were alerted of the fire when smoke alarms were activated.

Photo: Charleston Fire Department

Photo: Charleston Fire Department

Photo: Charleston Fire Department

A fire was found in the garage. One occupant tried to control the blaze with a fire extinguisher, but the fire was too involved.

Residents of the home had self-evacuated.

An occupant reportedly re-entered the home to search for a missing dog but was pushed out due to heat and smoke. This occupant was later evaluated for smoke inhalation and then transported as a precautionary measure.

Several emergency crews arrived to find a heavy fire on the front side of the two-story, single-family dwelling. Reports noted the ‘unsafe condition’ of the building.

According to CFD, the fire had spread to the homes on either side of the initial fire and to three vehicles in the driveway.

The homes surrounding the home were evacuated. Firefighters controlled the fire before it could cause severe damage to other structures.

Investigators from the Fire Marshal Division responded to the scene and are reviewing the incident.

The fire displaced seven occupants.

Two dogs were in the home at the time of the incident, one escaped and the location of the second is currently unknown.

The American Red Cross has been requested for aid.

Investigators would like to encourage anyone with photos or videos to send them to CFDmedia@charleston-sc.gov to help with the investigation.