Investigation underway after pedestrian suffered multiple gunshot wounds in McClellanville late Friday night

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating two shootings that happened late Friday night in McClellanville.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies first responded to a shooting that happened on Brailsford Road around 10:00 p.m.

Deputies say one home was damaged by gunfire, no one inside the residence was injured.

We’re told the individual(s) involved in the shooting ran from the scene. Deputies say several people had been gathered in the area in multiple vehicles just before the shooting occurred.

Meanwhile, deputies also responded to a shooting in the area of Toby Road near Geathers Road around the same time.

A pedestrian injured during that shooting was identified at an area hospital. Deputies say they suffered several gunshot wounds, but is expected to survive.

The unknown shooters again ran from the scene.

Deputies are working to determine if the shootings are connected. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200.