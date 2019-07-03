Investigators responding to robbery at downtown BB&T

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are on the scene of a bank robbery at a BB&T in downtown Charleston.

According to Charles Francis with the Charleston Police Department, dispatch received the initial call at 9:19 a.m.

The bank is located at 174 Meeting Street. Anyone with information can call 843 743 7200 for the on-duty Central detective.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.