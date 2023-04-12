ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) will implement parking restrictions on Thursday, April 13.

The Municipal Parking Lot at 1174 Pavilion Drive will be closed April 13 at 2:00 a.m. and will reopen April 14 at 7:00 a.m.

IOPPD said that the closure is in anticipation of a gathering planned Thursday at Folly Beach, which officials are hoping to prevent from spilling over to IOP. Folly Beach has increased security ahead of Thursday’s planned gathering.

On Friday, a similar gathering took place on IOP that resulted in five people being shot. IOPPD stepped up beach patrols after the incident and amid the busy spring break season.