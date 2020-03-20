IOP calls emergency City Council meeting

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms City Council will host an Emergency Meeting at 10:00 a.m. on Friday to discuss the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Councilmembers will discuss the impact that COVID-19 is having on IOP and possible measures that can be taken to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Of note is item 4 on the Agenda, the discussion about the beaches. Beaches were packed on Thursday, despite local, state, and national calls for social distancing. After videos of packed beaches in Florida went viral, governments in Alabama and Florida closed beaches to the public.

The meeting will also discuss an emergency ordinance to address the following:

A consideration of a deferral/delay of local accommodations and hospitality taxes for business due to COVID-19.

A possible temporary exemption of the plastic ban for restaurants and food providers, which are only allowed to serve takeout.

Consideration of electronic meetings.

Prohibiting public gatherings of more than 10 people.