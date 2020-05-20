IOP City Council to consider increasing parking fees

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New parking rate in place on the Isle of Palms

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms (IOP) city council members will meet virtually on Friday to discuss the possibility of increasing daily parking fees for the island.

Ordinance 2020-02 would “establish the daily parking fee for the municipal parking lots” to $10 on weekdays and $15 on weekends and legal holidays. It would also establish an hourly fee of $2.5 for street parking on Ocean Boulevard between 10th and 14th avenues.

Additionally, the Ordinance would increase fines for parking violations from $25.00 to $50.00. Officers are allowed to ticket cars multiple times throughout the day if they remain illegally parked.

The meeting will be held on Zoom at 1:00 p.m. at this link, and public comments can be made by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

Upload your senior photo!

News 2: Backyard Sports

TRENDING HEADLINES