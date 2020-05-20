IOP City Council to consider increasing parking fees

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms (IOP) city council members will meet virtually on Friday to discuss the possibility of increasing daily parking fees for the island.

Ordinance 2020-02 would “establish the daily parking fee for the municipal parking lots” to $10 on weekdays and $15 on weekends and legal holidays. It would also establish an hourly fee of $2.5 for street parking on Ocean Boulevard between 10th and 14th avenues.

Additionally, the Ordinance would increase fines for parking violations from $25.00 to $50.00. Officers are allowed to ticket cars multiple times throughout the day if they remain illegally parked.

The meeting will be held on Zoom at 1:00 p.m. at this link, and public comments can be made by clicking here.