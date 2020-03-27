IOP City Council to host emergency meeting on Friday night

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms (IOP) City Council will host an emergency meeting at 6:45 p.m. on Friday.

On the agenda is “discussion and possible action regarding the Attorney General Opinion.” The Opinion issued by the SC Attorney General states that municipalities do not have the authority to declare a stay at home order; that power is unique to the governor.

Council will also discuss whether to send a resolution to the governor requesting he issue a statewide stay at home order.

Earlier Friday, Mount Pleasant Town Council discussed sending a resolution on the same grounds to the governor, but ultimately voted against it.