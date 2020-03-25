IOP City Council to host emergency meeting

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms (IOP) City Council announced plans to hold an emergency meeting at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss implementing a second emergency ordinance.

Emergency Ordinance 2020-02 would implement further measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Some of the proposed measures include “prohibiting future check ins for short-term rentals, hotels and other accommodations and prohibiting non-essential businesses to operate within the City.”

News 2 will follow developments from the meeting and provide updates on decisions made.

