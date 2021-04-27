IOP discontinues face mask requirement

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms (IOP) City Council on Tuesday voted not to extend an ordinance requiring face masks be worn in certain settings on the island.

The ordinance, which went into effect last summer, required masks be worn in restaurants and businesses on the island.

After considering the requirements of nearby communities and new guidelines about mask wearing outdoors put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), council voted to let the ordinance expire on May 12.

According to IOP Police Chief Kevin Cornett, no citations were issued for facemask violations through the pandemic.

Businesses are still allowed to require masks be worn on their properties, should they choose.