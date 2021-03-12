IOP extends Emergency Ordinance, lifts restrictions on live entertainment

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms (IOP) City Council on Friday voted to extend Emergency Ordinance 2021-03, which addresses the city’s COVID-19 response.

Under the ordinance, face coverings are still required inside retail and food service establishments.

Leaders noted that COVID-19 is still a problem in the community, and that it is better to be “proactive” instead of “reactive.”

Mayor Jimmy Carroll noted that his son is currently sick with COVID-19.

Council did, however, lift the 11:00 p.m. curfew on live music/entertainment.