IOP gives $15,000 to improve public seating area which is deteriorating

Isle of Palms, S.C. – WCBD – City Council has approved the installation of an improved patio area which can cost up to $15,000.

The patio area is located on Front Beach behind the public restrooms.

The improvements are needed due to the current picnic tables deteriorating. The awning of one table has broken in half and the benches are rusted.

To replace the current picnic shelters would cost $6,000-$7,000 alone.

The funds were not originally budgeted for by the city but will come from money set aside for the city’s landscaping and Front Beach improvements.

The design has not been finalized but initial plans show adding more tables and Adirondack chairs which will all be bolted to the ground.

A timeline for construction has not been set but the city hopes to have the project completed by the start of the beach season.