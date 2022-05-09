ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Isle of Palms (IOP) in partnership with Coastal Expeditions is offering free excursions for residents.

The activities will take place twice each month from May through July.

Capacity is limited to 15 people per excursion, and residents will be required to show proof of residency.

The schedule of activities is as follows, according to IOP:

Friday, May 20 | 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

INTRODUCTION TO SEA KAYAKING

Learn to safely explore the saltmarsh by kayak! This 2-hour class combines an ecotour with basic kayak skills development.

Sunday, May 29 | 6:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.

COASTAL BIRD STEWARD DAY & KAYAKING

Paddle into the saltmarsh with Coastal Expeditions to learn about bird stewardship and the unique ecology of this area.

Wednesday, June 8 | 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

SEA TURTLE LESSON & KAYAKING

A Coastal Expeditions naturalist will talk about the local sea turtle population that inhabits the area and explain how to protect these summer visitors.

Sunday, June 26 | 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

CREEK SWEEP & CITIZEN SCIENCE SERVICE DAY

Isle of Palms is a beautiful place and it’s our responsibility to keep it that way! Residents will be guided through the creeks on kayaks searching for litter, while also being on the lookout for exciting wildlife encounters.

Monday, July 11 | 5:45 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.

SUNRISE STAND UP PADDLEBOARDING

Learn to Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) while watching the sunrise over the saltmarsh looking for wildlife. A special way to start the day, it’s an exhilarating experience to combine new adventures with fitness.

Thursday, July 28 | 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

SUNSET CITIZEN SCIENCE DAY

Watch the sunset over Morgan Creek as we search for dolphins and birds and learn how to report them on various citizen science apps!

Click here to make a reservation.