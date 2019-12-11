IOP passes no smoking ordinance

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Isle of Palms held a Special City Council Meeting on Tuesday night.

The meeting was held to complete the second and final reading of an ordinance that would ban smoking on Isle of Palms beaches.

According to City Administrator Desiree Fragoso, the ordinance was approved with 6 votes for and 2 votes against.

Fragoso explained that “the ordinance prohibits smoking cigarettes, cigars, and pipes on the Isle of Palms beach and beach access paths.”

The ordinance will go into effect January 1, 2020.