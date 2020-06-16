IOP Police Department employee tests positive for COVID-19

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – An Isle of Palms (IOP) Police Department employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the city.

The employee last worked the night shift on Thursday, June 11, then began experiencing symptoms on Saturday, June 13. The employee immediately went into quarantine at home.

To comply with DHEC health standards, the city “hired a third-party contractor who is conducting a thorough cleaning and sanitization of the public safety mobile offices and the squad vehicles.”

The city is also working on contact tracing everyone who has been within 6-feet of the individual for at least 15 minutes. All employees that were in contact with the officer are quarantining at home for 14 days.

All employees are undergoing symptom and temperature checks twice a day, are required to wear face masks when social distancing is difficult, and to stay home if they feel sick.

