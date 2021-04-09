IOP reminds citizens to apply for decal ahead of summer, hurricane season

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season is quickly approaching, and the Isle of Palms is reminding citizens to apply for their parking and hurricane re-entry decal.

This decal will serve as a re-entry pass for residents should there be an evacuation due to a hurricane.

“The weather is here, and the beginning of hurricane season is right around the corner. Mark this task off your list,” said Isle of Palms PD.

Residents can register their car and apply for the special decal online by visiting iop.net.