ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The first of two public hearings on the Isle of Palms regarding possible development at Wild Dunes Resort brought dozens of residents to city hall to share their opposition to the potential project Tuesday evening.

Some of the green spaces, golf courses, and recreation spaces within the Wild Dunes Resort could be paved over to make room for hotels, condos, apartments, or homes.

An overwhelmingly negative response from residents was heard Tuesday night.

“The residents are telling you what they want. I hope you’re listening,” said one resident.

“Enough is enough. I hope you don’t take the bait. Don’t drive a wedge in us. We are not divided,” said another.

City council has the power to protect and conserve the area by passing several ordinances that are being discussed. There are five in total written specifically about development in the Wild Dunes community.

“The council directed staff to initiate changes in the zoning code that would have the effect of limiting the development allowed within Wild Dunes to today’s current levels,” said Douglas Kerr, the city’s Building, Planning, and Zoning Director.

At a special city council meeting earlier this month, all five ordinances passed the first reading 8-1.

Councilman Kevin Popson was the only no vote on the ordinances.

However, there’s still a way to go before the ordinances can become law including a second public hearing, a planning commission recommendation, and second reading and vote in front of city council.

At Tuesday’s hearing, the public largely urged city council to keep the ordinances moving forward and say no to commercialization and development within the Wild Dunes community.

“I’ll stop when council listens to the people that take their time to come here and plead with the council that we elected to do the right thing,” said former councilmember and IOP resident Randy Bell.

One resident presented details of a petition which has been signed y more than 750 IOP residents opposing development in Wild Dunes, and encouraging council members to vote for the ordinances.

Another public hearing is set for November 1st at 5:00 p.m. at the IOP recreation center.