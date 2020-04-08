IOP restaurant offering special menu of complimentary meals for F&B workers, those in need

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Luke ‘n Ollie’s, a pizza restaurant on the Isle of Palms (IOP), introduced “Luke’s Menu” on Monday.

According to a Facebook post by owner, Jonathan Swartz, any unemployed food and beverage workers living on IOP can receive any item on the menu free of charge.

Despite taking a hit in sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Luke ‘n Ollie’s “is still open and we don’t want our F&B brothers and sisters being hungry.”

Swartz extended the offer to anyone on IOP who needs a hot meal, saying “stay strong and we will get through this together.”

For those who are able and willing to help, Swartz said that they are accepting donations. The donations will be used to offset the cost of Luke’s Menu and to provide meals to IOP first responders.

Luke ‘n Ollie’s is open Wednesday through Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for delivery and pick-up. Luke’s Menu is available from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.