IOP seeks public input on vision for Marina

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Isle of Palms (IOP) wants to make sure that community members are involved in deciding the fate of the Isle of Palms Marina.

A Community Marina Workshop will be held at the IOP Recreation Center on January 30th at 5:30 p.m. as a forum for residents to express their views.

The City anticipates the workshop to be a “collaborative session where participants will be assigned to work groups…with a facilitator who will record feedback and ideas.”

Officials hope that this structure will give everyone in attendance an equal opportunity to be heard.

To ensure that all citizens are heard, administrators have provided an outlet for those unable to attend the workshop to express their views as well.

A ‘Marina Workshop Comment Form’ is available on the Isle of Palms city website.

The form includes questions like “what amenities, if any, should the marina start offering, stop offering, and/or expand upon?”

You can find the form here.