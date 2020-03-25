IOP suspends short-term rentals, extends restricted access to island

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms City Council held an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss more strict measures for slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Shortly after the meeting began, Council voted to move into Executive Session to discuss the legality of prohibiting short-term rentals on the island.

Once members returned to general session, the ordinance passed unanimously.

New short-term rental, hotel, and overnight accommodation check-ins are prohibited until April 30. Visitors currently on the island are permitted to stay until the end of their reservation.

A further amendment was made to extend checkpoints restricting access to the island. Restrictions to the island are now in effect until April 30.

Councilmembers affirmed that the checkpoints have been working to increase social distancing. They acknowledged a significant reduction in crowds on the beaches and the island in general.

The strain on the island businesses was a point of concern, but one council member noted that the best thing for the businesses, in the long run, is to shut things down now and get the island back up and running as soon as it is safe to do so.