IOP to end access restrictions Wednesday

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – In an emergency City Council Meeting on Monday- the second in the last three days- Isle of Palms (IOP) officials voted to accelerate the reopening of the island, opting to lift checkpoints a week earlier than decided in the Saturday night meeting.

Council members voted to end access restrictions on Wednesday, May 6th, as opposed to Wednesday, May 12.

The city plans to reduce parking in Municipal Lot B (pavillion Drive) to 50% capacity.

Officials will strictly enforce social distancing guidelines. Those who are not in compliance with the “three people or less” and “keep it moving” policies will be issued citations of up to $1,087. Parking violations will incur $50 citations.

During the meeting, those in favor of the accelerated plan cited the ability of law enforcement to focus more resources on enforcing social distancing, as opposed to manning checkpoints. They cited the need to help island businesses as much as possible.

Those opposed to the plan were in favor of giving law enforcement more time to prepare for the inevitable surge of people. They also felt that acting in accordance with other local beaches was the most prudent path forward.