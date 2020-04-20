IOP to reopen beach access with some restrictions

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms City Council voted on Monday to follow Governor McMaster’s lead and reopen public beach access, with some stipulations.

As of 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, those on the island will be allowed to use the beaches for recreation but will not be allowed to remain stationary. Exceptions will be made for those with medical conditions requiring them to take breaks.

Social distancing will still be enforced, and groups of three or more are subject to being dispersed.

Restricted access to the island and the ban on short-term rentals will continue through the end of April.