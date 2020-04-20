Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 6:00PM

IOP to reopen beach access with some restrictions

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WCBD-Isle of Palms_221637

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms City Council voted on Monday to follow Governor McMaster’s lead and reopen public beach access, with some stipulations.

As of 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, those on the island will be allowed to use the beaches for recreation but will not be allowed to remain stationary. Exceptions will be made for those with medical conditions requiring them to take breaks.

Social distancing will still be enforced, and groups of three or more are subject to being dispersed.

Restricted access to the island and the ban on short-term rentals will continue through the end of April.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

View or add a business

TRENDING HEADLINES