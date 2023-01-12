CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Restaurant Week kicks off Thursday and businesses across our area are excited for patrons to experience some of the Lowcountry’s best cuisine at a reduced price.

Restaurant week happens twice a year on weeks that are typically slow for the service industry in order to give restaurants a boost.

Local restaurants encourage people to use this as an opportunity to broaden their palates.

Chef Gary Mennie oversees the Iron Rose restaurant, a new concept inside the newly-renovated Mills House Hotel. He said that “restaurant week is always a fun exciting time,” noting “chefs get to play and really show you some things you might not normally try.” Their three-course special menu will focus on local ingredients featuring freshly-caught fish and a wild mushroom soup.

In the Hampton Park neighborhood, the team at Park & Grove is focusing on seasonal ingredients. General Manager Molly Bray says they are excited to serve unique offerings like celery root bisque, crab tartine, and even a “mocktail” pairing option for those participating in dry January.

“I think it is a wonderful opportunity and encourages the Charleston area to experience restaurants they maybe haven’t tried before,” Bray said. “Restaurant week is also a great opportunity for us to re-connect with our locals. These are all offerings that we don’t normally provide on our other menu, so it is exciting dishes for them to try too.”

On King Street, Bar Felix will be bringing classic French dishes to hungry eaters with many choices on their special menu. Caesar salad, roasted beets, and Croque Madame are just some of the options that will be offered for dinner, as well as lunch service. General Manager Casey Knight said “it’s a fun way for us to start out the New Year because it highlights what Charleston is known for which is our local restaurants.”

Whatever restaurant you might be curious to try, make a reservation as spots are expected to fill up.