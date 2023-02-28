ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms is gearing up for an annual spring festival that is set to take place this weekend.

Front Beach Fest is a family-friendly festival that includes live beach music, local vendors, food trucks, street performers, and fun for everyone.

The event will take place Saturday, March 4 from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Front Beach. Shem Creek Boogie Band and Ocean Drive Party Band will provide music for the event.

Those traveling around the island should be aware of some road closures which may impact traffic throughout the day on Saturday.

Ocean Boulevard between Pavilion Drive and 10th Avenue will be closed to traffic beginning at 6:00 a.m.

City leaders said that no parking will be allowed on either side of Ocean Boulevard between Pavilion Drive and 10th Avenue starting at 6:00 a.m. Any vehicles left in that area will be towed.

Roads are expected to be open and any items from the road closures or festival will be removed by 7:00 p.m.

Isle of Palms Police Department will have officers assisting with traffic control and event security.