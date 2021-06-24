Isle of Palms City Council discussing changes to the Beach Reach shuttles

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms leaders are discussing changes to the CARTA bus system to help people get to and from the beaches every weekend.

Officials hope this new route change will bring people closer to a drop-off with beachfront access.

“We can just reverse it and go down 10th avenue make a left-hand turn on JC Long and let the passengers out there, and they will be closer to residential, restrooms, and beach access all right there,” said Isle of Palms City Council.

CARTA leaders say they are testing out the routes between Mount Pleasant and the Isle of Palms to see if these new routes would be possible.

Isle of Palms city leaders says the transit can make for a happy and quick trip to the beach. From the Mount Pleasant pick-up point to the beach drop-off point takes around 20 minutes.

“We can enjoy the beach instead of just fighting each other all day long in traffic, we need to make the transit work,” said William Hamilton, Executive Director of Best Friends of Lowcountry transit.

The Beach Reach shuttle has been operating for about a month. Now there is an app you can download to be able to track what the traffic is like on Ocean Blvd. The app has tracking cameras built in to know the exact timing.

“Traffic to the beach is a challenge and we want to do whatever we can, and the Beach Reach program is one way to do it,” said Daniel Brock, Carta Person Information Officer.

“They need to get the kinks worked out in the system the more they fix them the more they can get to ride that transit system to the beach,” said Rosie Peeltz, a bus rider.

The Beach Reach will continue to have a CARTA bus come every hour throughout the summer.