Isle of Palms City Council to discuss Tidal Wave Water Sports lease Friday

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The future is still not clear for a water sports company and restaurant in the Lowcountry.

Isle of Palms City Council is expected to talk about the lease for Tidal Wave Water Sports and Morgan Creek Grill during a special meeting on Friday.

We told you back in April the city decided not to keep the lease as is.

The owners of Tidal Wave Water Sports say state officials told them last year that their dock is not properly permitted. However, they say they did not know and thought the city held that permit.