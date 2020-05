ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders on the Isle of Palms will discuss parking rates during a special meeting on Friday.

Officials are looking to charge $10.00 for municipal lots Monday through Friday and $15.00 on weekends and holidays.

They are also looking to charged $2.50 an hour on Ocean Boulevard between 10th and 14th Avenue.

City leaders first discussed the issue one week ago where they talked about increasing fines for parking violations from $25.00 to $50.00.