ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – If you have beach plans this weekend you should be aware of this traffic alert.

The Isle of Palms Connector Run and Walk for the Child will take place on Saturday morning. The annual race is meant to bring awareness to the fight against child abuse in the Lowcountry.

Some roadways will be closed to traffic for the duration of the race.

Starting 12:00 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 no parking will be allowed on either side of Ocean Boulevard between 14th Ave and JC Long Boulevard.

Then, at 5:30 a.m. both sides of Ocean Boulevard will be closed from 14th Ave to JC Long Boulevard.

At 7:00 a.m. all vehicle traffic will be closed on the Isle of Palms connector (SC-517) from Palm Boulevard (SC-703) to Riveria Drive in Mount Pleasant.

The race will begin at 8:00 a.m.

Drivers who need to get onto or off Isle of Palms during these times are asked to use Sullivans Island. Roadways will reopen to all vehicles at 11:00 a.m.

Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) asks drivers to use caution in the race area and to expect traffic delays. Officers will be there to direct vehicles and pedestrians at traffic control points.

If you would like to remain updated, IOPPD will release updates on their social media about road closures and openings.