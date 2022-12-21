ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms County Park will close for two months while it undergoes a refurbishment project.

The park, parking lot, beach access, playground, restrooms, and shower facilities will be closed to the public beginning on January 1, 2023, through the end of February.

Officials with Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) said Wednesday that beach access ramps at the park will be rebuilt and improvements are expected for the main beach access and Park Center building.

CCPRC leaders hope to reopen the park and its amenities to the public in March.