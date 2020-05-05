Isle of Palms County Park to reopen on Wednesday for walking, exercise only

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks announced it will reopen Isle of Palms County Park on Wednesday.

Officials say the park will reopen on May 6th for walking and exercise only.

Lifeguards will not be on duty and restrooms, showers, playground, picnic tables, food and rentals will remain closed.

All activities must be in compliance with CCPRC’s “keep it moving” guidelines.

Charleston County Parks staff will be on hand within the park to ensure that guests are following social distancing guidelines and not using closed amenities.