Isle of Palms declares state of emergency

Charleston County News

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday afternoon, Isle of Palms (IOP) mayor Jimmy Carroll declared a state of emergency for the city in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Under this declaration, police and fire departments will operate normally, other than to “temporarily stop issuing in person residential beach parking permits and passes.” Residents can apply online and will receive their permits in the mail.

City Hall will be closed starting Tuesday, March 17 at 8:00 a.m. and staff will work on staggered schedules to aid in social distancing.

Household garbage collection will operate on a normal schedule for now, but officials emphasized that this is subject to change.

