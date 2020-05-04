Isle of Palms leaders to discuss restrictions, access during emergency meeting Monday

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms City Council will hold an emergency meeting on Monday.

They plan to discuss when entry checkpoints and access restrictions will end.

City Council will also consider closing part of Ocean Boulevard so that restaurants can use overflow outdoor seating to comply with Gov. McMaster’s latest move to begin reopening some businesses in the state.

On Saturday, City Council voted to keep entry access restrictions and checkpoints in place from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. until next Tuesday.

That day, the city will also restrict parking.

Restrictions are still in place for short term rentals, hotels and overnight accommodations for 29 days or less.