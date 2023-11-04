ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – If you plan on driving through Isle of Palms on Saturday you should be aware of this traffic alert.

The LOWVELO event is happening on Saturday, Nov. 4 and is expected to have 1200 bike riders participating in different distance rides.

LOWVELO rallies residents together to raise money for innovative and lifesaving cancer research at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston.

The 10 and 20-mile “island ride” will start at 9 a.m.

Bikers will travel through Isle of Palms and Sullivans Island to the finish line on Ocean Boulevard.

Officers will be stationed at different intersections along the course.

Police ask drivers to pay attention to officer’s instructions and be aware of bicyclists on the roadway.

Ocean Boulevard from 14th Avenue to Pavillion Drive will be closed until Midnight.