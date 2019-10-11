Isle of Palms Officials investigate malware attack on city servers

(CHARLESTON, S.C.) WCBD- A recent malware attack on certain Isle of Palms city servers is under investigation.

Malware, or malicious software, is designed to cause damage to a computer or server. Cyber Strategist Tim Westran says that hackers will often target local governments.

“Local municipalities have money, and have resources in which to pay them. If you’re a thief, you’re not targeting people that don’t have money. They figure a municipality will pay to get their files back,” says Westran.

Recently, Isle of Palms officials noticed suspicious activity taking place on their IT network. Isle of Palms Chief of Police Kevin Cornett says that they luckily caught the attack before it could spread.

“We immediately took steps to isolate where we had an intrusion in our network,” says Cornett. “They came in and isolated everything-shut everything down to keep it from spreading to other areas of our network.”

He says the biggest takeaway from this event is that residents and businesses are not in any danger. The malware only impacted certain city servers.

We are unsure if any information was taken or of any damage was done to their network. At this time, they are conducting an on-going investigation to find out where the attack originated.

Cornett says that they are still working to get all of their servers up and running as usual; but want to make sure everything is safe before they do. In the mean-time, the department is functioning normally.

“The services will continue to operate, we have slowed down in some areas where we’ve had to go to pen and paper,”says Cornett. “Businesses and residents don’t need to be concerned about services not being able to take place.”

We will be giving updates as the investigation continues.