Isle of Palms passes face mask requirement

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – On Friday, Isle of Palms City Council passed Emergency Ordinance 2020-10, which requires the wearing of masks or face coverings while inside any retail or food-service establishment. The Ordinance does not require face coverings be worn on the beach. It goes into effect July 1.

The order, as originally written, describes a face covering as “a uniform piece of cloth, fabric, or other material that securely covers a person’s nose and mouth and remains affixed in place without the use of one’s hands. Face Coverings include, but are not limited to, bandanas, medical masks, cloth masks, scarves, and gaiters, provided that they are worn such that they securely cover the

person’s nose and mouth.”

Retail establishments are defined as “any retail business, organization, establishment, or facility open to the public within the City of Isle of Palms.” Food-service establishment refers to “any establishment within the City of Isle of Palms that sells prepared food, including without limitation to, on a delivery, carry-out, or dive through basis.”

Exemptions include:

In outdoor or unenclosed areas appurtenant to Retail Establishments or Foodservice Establishments in which social distancing of at least six feet is possible and observed;

For people whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a Face Covering;

For those who cannot wear a Face Covering due to a medical or behavioral condition;

For children under 10 years old, provided that adults accompanying children age two through 10 shall use reasonable efforts to cause those children to wear Face Coverings while inside the enclosed area of any Retail Establishment or Foodservice Establishment [Drafting Note: The age cutoff is the age below which children are not required to wear masks. The CDC recommends masks for children above age two years, but most jurisdictions have chosen a higher cutoff. Examples from other jurisdictions suggest an age cutoff of between eight and twelve years, but municipalities should choose their own cutoff];

For patrons of Foodservice Establishments while they are dining;

In private, individual offices;

When complying with directions of law enforcement officers;

In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a Face Covering, including when obtaining or rendering goods or services such as the receipt of dental services or while swimming;

While exclusively with members of a family or the same household, and no person other than such family or household is within the same enclosed area.

Noncompliance is a civil, not criminal infraction, punishable by a fine of up to $25. Repeat offenders may be subject to “the suspension or revocation of any occupancy permit or business license issued to business where the repeated violations occurred.” Additionally, repeat violators may be “declared to be a public nuisance, which may be abated by the City of Isle of Palms by restraining order, preliminary and permanent injunction, or other means provided for by the laws of this State.”

Members noted the overwhelming support expressed by citizens of the Island. Council member Rusty Streetman, who was originally against the order on grounds of legislative overreach, said that he changed his mind in response to the will of the citizens.

Mayor Jimmy Carroll said that he also voted against the order the first time, but out of 72 public comments, 68 were in favor of passing the order, and he was elected to represent the will of the people.

“I hope our residents will understand that we’re passing something that is almost impossible to enforce, but it is another layer of protection.”