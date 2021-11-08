Isle of Palms PD hiring for police officers

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) is looking to fill positions for both certified and non-certified police officer positions.

Those interested must be at least 21 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED, a current SC driver’s license, and have no felony convictions or crimes of moral turpitude.

The application process includes a written test, physical agility test, an oral interview, background check, polygraph test, interview with the Chief of Police, and a medical examination.

More information on the hiring process can be found here.

Those with any questions should contact the Office of Professional Standards at (843) 886-6522.