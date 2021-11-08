Isle of Palms PD hiring for police officers

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Isle of Palms Police Department

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) is looking to fill positions for both certified and non-certified police officer positions.

Those interested must be at least 21 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED, a current SC driver’s license, and have no felony convictions or crimes of moral turpitude.

The application process includes a written test, physical agility test, an oral interview, background check, polygraph test, interview with the Chief of Police, and a medical examination.

More information on the hiring process can be found here.

Those with any questions should contact the Office of Professional Standards at (843) 886-6522.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES