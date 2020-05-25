Isle of Palms preparing for a busy holiday at the beach

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of people are expected to head out to Lowcountry beaches this Memorial Day.

Due to the pandemic, additional rules are in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. Beachgoers are asked to keep groups to a maximum of three people unless coming from the same household, and to keep a distance of six feet between parties.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will be out on the Isle of Palms assisting the police department with enforcing laws.

Make sure that you’re aware of the parking laws in place. If you’re parking in a ‘Pay to Park’ spot, pay at the kiosk or on the app. If you park on a side street, make sure that you’re on the correct side and all wheels are on the grass.

Some of the other major beach rules to keep in mind for your holiday include no smoking, no drinking, and no single-use plastics.

Isle of Palms Chief of Police Kevin Cornett suggests planning your day accordingly with the tides; lower tides mean more space on shore for people to safely social distance.

“Pay attention to the tide charts when the tide comes in,” Isle of Palms Chief of Police Kevin Cornett said. “It obviously decreases the amount of beach for people to gather on and that’s when we have the greatest risk of seeing the social distancing kind’ve dissolve.”

He said the beach is seven miles long, so there’s plenty of room to spread out.

“The concern is when we get large numbers of people on the beach, it makes that a little more difficult, especially if they all congregate into one portion of the beach, like ours, what we call front beach, county park all the way down to the windjammer,” said Cornett.

Those caught not following the rules could face fines of up to $1,087 dollars.