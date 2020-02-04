Isle of Palms to add safety camera at Breach Inlet, hopes to stop drowning deaths

ISLE OF PALMS, SC (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms is looking to add safety measures to Breach Inlet by adding a security camera in hopes to stop people from drowning in the inlet’s currents.

No swimming signs line the entrance of Breach Inlet, but Isle of Palms resident Eric Schwartz says more safety measures might deter those who ignore them.

“I think it’s a good idea,” says Schwartz. “Signs are posted but you still see a lot of people swimming in there and it looks like a nice place to swim so you can’t blame them.”

Isle of Palms City Councilman Ryan Buckhannon says the idea to implement a security camera at the location has been talked about by council for several months, he says the new equipment will allow for a quicker response.

“We have folks who drive across the connector, they’ll see somebody, they have to call 9-1-1,” says Buckhannon. “9-1-1 will then dispatch it from Charleston County to us, so I think it will shave minutes off.”

Buckhannon says the camera will supply a live feed directly to the police and fire station where it can be watched at all times.

“Just to be able to monitor it and keep our eyes on it and make sure people are, if they’re people wading in it or in distress we can respond to it faster,” says Buckhannon.

Schwartz says the best thing to do is to walk down the beach away from the inlet if they’re looking for a place to swim.

We don’t go in here because we’ve been told since we moved here that this is not where you go swimming,” says Schwartz. “So we just walk around, all the way around the side, but you can tell by looking in it’s not a smart place to swim.”

Councilman Buckannon says the camera has been approved. The city is looking to have it in place ahead of the upcoming beach season.