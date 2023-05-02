ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms leaders are expected to vote Tuesday on whether a permit for events or gatherings on public property, including the beach, would be required for groups of 25 or more.

It comes after five people – mostly juveniles – were injured in a shooting at the beach last month during an event billed as a senior skip day.

Isle of Palms City Council called a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss an ordinance amending Title 7 to include regulations for special events on public property like the beach or even beach access paths.

“Gathering” shall be defined as a social assembly or meeting of more than twenty-five (25) people in one place for a collective purpose,” the ordinance reads.

However, weddings could be exempt from the requirement if the city is notified and provided a list of items including time, place, duration, and number of expected guests. A person would also need to be designated as a point of contact to handle complaints or any problems that arise.

That meeting is expected to take place at 4:30 p.m.