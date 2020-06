ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms City Council updated parking regulations during a meeting Tuesday night.

The change will impact the land side of Palm Boulevard from 22nd Avenue through 40th Avenue.

The Isle of Palms Police Department said the update requires that vehicles be parked no less than 4-feet and no more than 14-feet from the pavement.

The fine for a violation will be $100; and as a reminder, vehicles must be parked at least 15 feet away from a fire hydrant.