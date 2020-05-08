Isle of Palms votes to lift “keep moving” order effective immediately, allow short-term rentals on May 13

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms City Council has voted unanimously to lift the “keep moving” order for beachgoers effective immediately.

Isle of Palms removed restrictions and began allowing access to the island on Wednesday, however sunbathing and relaxing on the beach was prohibited.

The beaches were open to those looking to exercise, run and walk.

Although the “keep moving” order is lifted, no more than three people will be allowed to gather at a time.

In a subsequent discussion, council unanimously voted to allow short-term rentals, beginning May 13, the day after the current ordinance expires. Reservations can be made immediately for dates May 13 and beyond.