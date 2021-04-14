‘It’s been life changing’: Friends biking hundreds of miles make a stop in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A group of cyclists are biking 800 miles from Norfolk, VA to Savannah, GA for a good cause. On Wednesday their trip took them to the Lowcountry.

The bikers say this journey is about exploring their African American culture along the coast and raising awareness for cancer. It’s also a journey that 2 of the riders didn’t know if they would be able to make.

“We’ve got 2 guys who are fighting like hell,” says one of the cyclists.

Ahamadu Sirleaf is celebrating his 6 year anniversary of being cancer free this April.

“There were many times in my hospital room where I’d be looking through my window and just wishing that I was riding my bike,” he says.

Despite his ongoing battle with carcinoid cancer, Alexis Richburg has been pedaling his way down with the group.

“Because the cancer I have is so rare and unique — zebra print is the pattern that represents carcinoid cancers so I actually wear this band everyday,” he says.

The group wears both a zebra print band for Richburg and an orange band to represent Sirleaf’s survival of Leukemia.

With a hefty itinerary, the group is hitting dozens of historical landmarks, captivating nature scenes and black-owned restaurants.

Richburg is a native of Greenville and grew up visiting the Lowcountry. He says the experience never gets old.

“I’ve been there several times since I was a little kid. But the people who experienced it for the first time, they were awe-stricken, and you could tell they were going through a spiritual moment,” he says.

The cyclists have been pedaling with a purpose; spreading awareness about these types of cancers and encouraging minority communities to sign up to be a bone marrow donor.

“Anyone and everyone!” they say, directing people to these websites: bethematch.org and donating to Fred Hutch Obliteride.

The group will spend Thursday exploring the Lowcountry before heading off to Beaufort, SC. They plan to make it to their final destination of Savannah by this weekend.

You can stay updated with their journey using these hashtags: #C3_CancerCultureCycling #CancerCultureCycling #GGCHCE