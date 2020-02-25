It’s here! Krispy Kreme opens its second location in the Lowcountry

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s finally here! A long line of doughnut lovers was seen in and around Krispy Kreme’s newest location in Ladson early Tuesday.

This is the Lowcountry’s second Krispy Kreme location. The popular doughnut shop sits at the corner of Ladson Road and Palmetto Commerce Parkway in Ladson.

Cars lined the streets and people lined the parking lot as they waited for the shop’s doors to finally open.

When you stop by anytime over the next week, you have the chance at receiving a golden ticket when buying a dozen of your favorite doughnuts. Winners will get a free dozen of their original glazed doughnuts every month for a year.

If you’re not looking forward to waiting in long lines, the chain announced on Monday it was gearing up to begin delivery nationwide this weekend.

Customers must live near one of the 350 U.S. locations though. And in most cases, they will have to be 10 miles from a shop.

Orders can be placed on the Krispy Kreme app or website, and there will be a $5 fee.

That service begins on Saturday.