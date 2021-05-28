‘It’s something you look forward to all year long!’ 45th Spoleto Festival kicks off Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The 45th annual Spoleto Festival USA and Piccolo Spoleto festival officially kick off Friday.

The two festivals will run simultaneously from May 28 through June 13. Spoleto Festival USA focuses on international art and performance while Piccolo Spoleto aims to highlight local artists.



“Piccolo Spoleto really celebrates that community aspect. That’s what we do. We make events free to attend out in public spaces, all are welcome, all are encouraged,” says Scott Watson, director of the city’s Office of Cultural Affairs.

Many local artists have been anxiously waiting for Spoleto to come back this year after the 2020 festival was cancelled from the Pandemic.



Charleston artist Tate Nation

Charleston’s own Tate Nation will be featuring his artwork for the 20th year. He says it’s something he looks forward to all year long.

“I love it because it draws such a diverse crowd. People from all over the country and all over the world!” says Nation.

2020/2021 Poster Winner Kate Hooray Osmond “A Song of Charleston”

Nation has a tent set up in Marion Square with dozens of other South Carolina artists. He plans to meet and greet visitors all 17 days of the festival.

“You know, being able to get out here and talk to people about my art, answer their questions, for them to see what I’m doing and what’s new — to me, that’s the reward for working so much by myself,” he says.

The festival will be spread out all over the Lowcountry with exhibits featuring some of the worlds most talented musicians, actors and singers. Capacity will be limited and all events will be held outdoors.

