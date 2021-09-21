James Island Charter High School votes against mask mandate, offering virtual option for students who feel unsafe

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The James Island Charter High School (JICHS) Board of Directors on Tuesday voted against adopting the latest Charleston County School District (CCSD) mask requirement.

While JICHS “strongly encourages staff and students to wear masks when indoors,” masks are not required.

Likewise, the board feels it is neither legal nor proper to send students home for refusing to wear masks.

Instead, JICHS will offer “a virtual option on the school premise or at home” until October 18 for students who do not feel comfortable attending classes with unmasked students or teachers.

To enroll in the program, parents can pick up a virtual placement request form from the school between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Upon approval, students can learn virtually “as long as attendance and course expectations are met.” However, “all assessments are expected to be taken at school.”