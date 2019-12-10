James Island community gives feedback on proposed bus lot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A proposed bus lot to be placed at James Island Charter High School is in the works. Some residents are concerned about what the extra buses could bring to the community.

Charleston County School District says that they have been looking for a place to house buses on James Island for over 8 years. After much trial and error, Executive Director of Capital Programs Reggie McNeil believes this location is their best bet.

“We just want to reiterate that our team of professionals that we have to build this bus lot are going to meet all the requirements necessary to get approval by the city,” says McNeil.

The team recently met with the Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals with their bus lot proposal. The board deferred their decision until they have spent more time meeting with the community.

However, there are a number of community members that do not want this bus lot to happen. Concerns of pollution, decreased property value, and flooding were brought to the table tonight.

McNeil speaks to a concerned resident.

“They’ve talked about noise, they’ve talked about the quality of our air; but mainly a lot of the residents just say they don’t want a bus lot too close to where they live.” says McNeil.

The team is hoping to work with the community to find solutions to their concerns. For example, one resident is concerned with air quality and pollution.

Renderings of the proposed lot.

McNeil has offered to hire an expert to study the effects of air pollution in the area with the additional buses that the lot would bring.

These meetings will continue throughout the month of December. They will take place at James Island Charter High School from 4-6PM M-F this week and Tuesday-Thursday next week.