James Island County Park without water due to nearby watermain break

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – James Island County Park is reporting a water outage due to a nearby watermain break on Riverland Drive.

While the park remains open to guests, some areas and features are unavailable including the Splash Zone waterpark, Spray Play, restrooms and drinking fountains which will remain closed until further notice.

The park said Basic Splash Pass holders can use their membership at either Splash Island or Whirlin’ Waters on Wednesday.

Charleston Water said the watermain break is affecting Riverland Drive, Terrabrook Lane and Bradham Road.

They said the approximate repair time is aimed between 2:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m.



Water will remain safe to drink. However, if the water is discolored, run the cold tap for up to five minutes until it is clear. If water remains discolored, please call 843-727-6800.