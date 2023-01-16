Construction is underway at the new James Island ER | Photo courtesy Trident Health

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction of a new freestanding ER in southern Charleston County is well underway and expected to open in late summer.

Leaders with Trident Health say those who live and work in the James Island, Johns Island, and surrounding communities will have access to emergency services when the new James Island ER opens later this year.

“An issue that’s an increasing challenge in the Lowcountry is the amount of time it takes to drive to an ER,” said Dr. Scott Hayes, medical director of Trident Medical Center’s Emergency Services. “In a medical emergency, minutes can mean the difference between life and death. By expanding access to our services to residents of James Island and surrounding communities we are bringing emergency care close to families.”

Leaders say the new ER will be staffed by board-certified emergency physicians and nurses with specialized training in emergency care.

The $12.5 million, nearly 13,000-square-foot facility on James Island is located at 945 Folly Road. It is expected to open in August of this year.

Trident Health said it will also open Live Oak Mental Health and Wellness, a new 60-bed behavioral health hospital in North Charleston in 2023.