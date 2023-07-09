JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The highly anticipated freestanding Trident Medical Center ER will open on August 8 on James Island.

James Island Emergency is located at 945 Folly Road and will offer advanced imaging and lab services, 11 beds, and telemedicine availability.

Credit: Trident Medical Center

Those who live and work in the James Island, Johns Island, and Folly Beach areas will have access to emergency services with the new 13,000-square-foot James Island Emergency facility.

Trident Medical Center says drive time to an ER has been a challenge in the Lowcountry.

Trident ER nurse Sarah Hernandez, RN lives on Johns Island and knows the impact of traffic delays during an emergency.

“As an emergency room nurse, I know the difference between a 30 and 40-minute delay in a patient. That can cause life or death which is why this ER is going to be so important for this community,” Hernandez said.

Leaders say the new ER will be staffed by board-certified emergency physicians and nurses with specialized training in emergency care.